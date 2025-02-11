The global economic climate is expected to improve in 2025 as it gradually untethers from tight financial conditions, election-cycle angst and the strains of geo-economic fragmentation. Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank Group chief economist Goolam Ballim about the outlook for the year, starting with a look at whether Donald Trump 2.0 has ushered in a new economic regime.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What to expect in 2025
Business Day TV speaks to Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank Group
The global economic climate is expected to improve in 2025 as it gradually untethers from tight financial conditions, election-cycle angst and the strains of geo-economic fragmentation. Business Day TV spoke to Standard Bank Group chief economist Goolam Ballim about the outlook for the year, starting with a look at whether Donald Trump 2.0 has ushered in a new economic regime.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.