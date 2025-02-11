Economy

WATCH: Can Trump halt Brics’ dedollarisation drive?

Business Day TV speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryOne

11 February 2025 - 20:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Brics 2024 summit in Kazan, Russia, October 2024. Picture: GCIS
The US dollar is in the spotlight amid efforts to reduce a reliance on the currency global trade. US President Donald Trump has set his sights on the Brics group, launching threats and criticisms against the creation of a common currency that could challenge the dollar’s long-standing dominance in global trade. Business Day TV spoke to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryOne for more insight.

