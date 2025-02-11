President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Brics 2024 summit in Kazan, Russia, October 2024. Picture: GCIS
The US dollar is in the spotlight amid efforts to reduce a reliance on the currency global trade. US President Donald Trump has set his sights on the Brics group, launching threats and criticisms against the creation of a common currency that could challenge the dollar’s long-standing dominance in global trade. Business Day TV spoke to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryOne for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Can Trump halt Brics’ dedollarisation drive?
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryOne
The US dollar is in the spotlight amid efforts to reduce a reliance on the currency global trade. US President Donald Trump has set his sights on the Brics group, launching threats and criticisms against the creation of a common currency that could challenge the dollar’s long-standing dominance in global trade. Business Day TV spoke to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryOne for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.