Robust GNU holds firm despite policy disagreements, says Standard Bank
Bank’s chief economist says the government of national unity does not pose a significant risk to the economy at this point
11 February 2025 - 12:39
Even though the government of national unity (GNU) faces disagreements on some fundamental policy issues, it does not pose a significant risk to the economy at this point, Goolam Ballim, chief economist and head of research for the Standard Bank Group said.
Speaking at the bank’s 2025 economic outlook media briefing in Johannesburg, Ballim said the GNU had faced challenging moments but had proven resilient...
