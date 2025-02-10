Economy

WATCH: Rising relevance of rail corridors to transport minerals to ports

Business Day TV speaks to Maximilian Matschke, managing partner at Anura Partners

10 February 2025 - 20:39
by Business Day TV
Public-private partnerships are pivotal for bridging funding gaps, something that’s essential if SA’s rail infrastructure is to be revitalised, say Standard Bank and Alstom. Picture: 123RF/CAMERIS
The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement highlights the increasing relevance of rail corridors to transport minerals to ports. As such, dozens of cross-border railway corridor projects are under way in Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Maximilian Matschke, managing partner at Anura Partners, about the Botswana-SA Rail Corridor being the most efficient export route to port from Botswana and one of the most viable corridors on the continent.

