WATCH: Economic week ahead

Aluminium and copper prices rise ahead of new levies
Trump’s decision to cut off aid to SA, framed under the misleading guise of protecting the rights of supposedly under-siege white Afrikaners, is a grotesque farce
The DA wants the high court in Cape Town to declare the act invalid, federal council chair says in filings
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who recently left the EFF, has faced criticism from former party members for commending the president
The Swiftnet disposal is on track, with proceeds from property disposals providing extra liquidity
Business Day TV speaks to Maximilian Matschke, managing partner at Anura Partners
Executives in ENS’s tax practice explore key themes and trends to watch for ahead of the budget speech
Hamas and Israel trade accusations
Miron Muslic left speechless as second-tier side knocks Premier League leaders from the FA Cup
Electric vehicle giant includes ‘God’s Eye’ advanced driver-assistance system in most models
Inflation and economic growth take centre stage this week, as well as updates on consumer price inflation from China and the US. Business Day TV previewed the economic week ahead with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.
NEWS LEADER
Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets
Inflation and economic growth take centre stage this week, as well as updates on consumer price inflation from China and the US. Business Day TV previewed the economic week ahead with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.
