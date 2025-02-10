Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Economic week ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets

10 February 2025 - 19:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Inflation and economic growth take centre stage this week, as well as updates on consumer price inflation from China and the US. Business Day TV previewed the economic week ahead with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention shifts to the ...
Economy
2.
Metros a drag on SA growth, study says
Economy
3.
Why funders are reluctant to provide SA with ...
Economy
4.
Transnet in ‘positive’ talks with customers about ...
Economy
5.
World Bank a little more upbeat on SA growth but ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.