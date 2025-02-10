WATCH: After Sona, focus is now firmly on the budget

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
As SA shifts from processing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed economic reforms in last week’s state of the nation address, the country looks ahead to next week’s Budget Speech. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s speech must contend with the unexpected withdrawal of foreign assistance from the US government, as President Donald Trump’s executive order heightens anxieties about SA’s relations with Washington.
In the context of these developments, Business Day TV spoke to the CEO for Business Leadership SA, Busi Mavuso, for a business perspective on economic reforms and a preview of budget amid ongoing tensions with the US.
