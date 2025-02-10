Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: After Sona, focus is now firmly on the budget

Business Day TV speaks with CEO for Business Leadership SA, Busi Mavuso

10 February 2025 - 19:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

As SA shifts from processing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed economic reforms in last week’s state of the nation address, the country looks ahead to next week’s Budget Speech. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s speech must contend with the unexpected withdrawal of foreign assistance from the US government, as President Donald Trump’s executive order heightens anxieties about SA’s relations with Washington.

In the context of these developments, Business Day TV spoke to the CEO for Business Leadership SA, Busi Mavuso, for a business perspective on economic reforms and a preview of budget amid ongoing tensions with the US.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention shifts to the ...
Economy
2.
Metros a drag on SA growth, study says
Economy
3.
Why funders are reluctant to provide SA with ...
Economy
4.
Transnet in ‘positive’ talks with customers about ...
Economy
5.
World Bank a little more upbeat on SA growth but ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.