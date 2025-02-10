Business Law Focus
PODCAST | Is tax by stealth firmly on the budget agenda?
Executives in ENS’s tax practice explore key themes and trends to watch for ahead of the budget speech
10 February 2025 - 15:27
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Ntebaleng Sekabate and Charles de Wet, executives in ENS’ tax practice, to unpack themes and trends to expect ahead of the budget speech on February 19.
Listen to the conversation:..
