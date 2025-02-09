ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention shifts to the budget and economic data
Two releases this week will provide the first ‘complete’ set of data for the fourth quarter of 2024
09 February 2025 - 20:51
With the state of the nation address (Sona) behind us, attention now turns to the budget speech on February 19, in which finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to provide fiscal clarity on some of the issues raised by the president.
“Execution risks remain key,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryOne, as markets assess the government’s ability to implement the president’s policy commitments made during the ’ first government of national unity (GNU) address on Thursday...
