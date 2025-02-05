World Bank a little more upbeat on SA growth but warns of persistent risks
Suspension of load-shedding since March 2024 a big factor behind better growth outlook
05 February 2025 - 05:00
The World Bank has revised its 2025 economic growth outlook for SA, positioning it between more optimistic forecasts and attributing the improvement to the energy and logistics sectors.
In Tuesday’s SA Economic Update report, the World Bank raised its GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 1.8%. That was an increase of 0.5 percentage points on its previous estimate...
