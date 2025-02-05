Transnet in ‘positive’ talks with customers about co-funding rail network upgrades
Transporter’s coal and iron ore lines ‘so broken’ even new operators unlikely to boost capacity without big investment
05 February 2025 - 05:00
Transnet is talking to its customers about co-funding repairs to its heavy haul iron ore and coal lines and hopes to reach agreement on this within weeks, Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips said on Tuesday.
December’s network statement opened the way for private sector train operators to come onto Transnet’s rail network for the first time, but Transnet has made it clear that the network infrastructure itself is so broken that even the new operators are unlikely to boost capacity and efficiency unless there is significant investment to refurbish the lines and get them up to standard...
