Mantashe says review of minerals act to be completed by March
Mining industry has flagged issues that are creating uncertainty and stifling investment in the sector
05 February 2025 - 05:00
The long-awaited review of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), the flagship legislation governing SA’s mining sector, is expected to be completed by March, Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe says.
The review aims to bring much-needed updates to align the industry’s legal framework with its shifting landscape, reducing the regulatory uncertainty and boosting investment...
