The value of social enterprise in Africa economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dadisai Taderera, co-director of Ashoka Southern Africa.
Founded in 1980, Ashoka specialises in helping social entrepreneurs to get their ventures off the ground, then to maintain and scale.
Social entrepreneurship is the practice of using innovative business solutions to address social, cultural or environmental issues. Unlike traditional entrepreneurs who primarily focus on profit, social entrepreneurs aim to create positive change and improve the wellbeing of communities.
According to Taderera, a big part of Ashoka’s work is supporting such business people to ensure they can sustain and provide for themselves.
Join the discussion:
This allows the entrepreneurs to focus on finding and building their solutions without having to be distracted.
A debate ensues about the type of support actually needed to get enterprises off the ground and to a sustainable state.
Is it ethical for social enterprises to be profitable? Can a typical private business have social impact? What is the difference between social enterprise and work done by the nonprofit sector organisations?
Taderera says big change makers do not necessarily have to be from privileged backgrounds to do well in the world.
Topics of discussion include: Ashoka’s operating model; the value of social enterprise in the modern economy; realities of finding and building solutions to big social issues; and how to effectively support entrepreneurs in the space.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | What is the value of social enterprise in the African economy?
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dadisai Taderera, co-director of Ashoka Southern Africa
