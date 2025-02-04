Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | What is the value of social enterprise in the African economy?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dadisai Taderera, co-director of Ashoka Southern Africa

04 February 2025 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The value of social enterprise in Africa economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dadisai Taderera, co-director of Ashoka Southern Africa. 

Founded in 1980, Ashoka specialises in helping social entrepreneurs to get their ventures off the ground, then to maintain and scale. 

Social entrepreneurship is the practice of using innovative business solutions to address social, cultural or environmental issues. Unlike traditional entrepreneurs who primarily focus on profit, social entrepreneurs aim to create positive change and improve the wellbeing of communities. 

According to Taderera, a big part of Ashoka’s work is supporting such business people to ensure they can sustain and provide for themselves.

Join the discussion: 

This allows the entrepreneurs to focus on finding and building their solutions without having to be distracted. 

A debate ensues about the type of support actually needed to get enterprises off the ground and to a sustainable state.

Is it ethical for social enterprises to be profitable? Can a typical private business have social impact? What is the difference between social enterprise and work done by the nonprofit sector organisations?

Taderera says big change makers do not necessarily have to be from privileged backgrounds to do well in the world. 

Topics of discussion include: Ashoka’s operating model; the value of social enterprise in the modern economy; realities of finding and building solutions to big social issues; and how to effectively support entrepreneurs in the space. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST: Unu Health’s mission to bring down healthcare costs in SA

Unu is focusing its effort on the 5.5-million formally employed population that cannot afford medical aid
Markets
1 year ago

SA telecom secures funds to connect half a million low-income homes to the web

Ilitha Telecommunications announces 'significant' investment from Meridiam
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | The role of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Ernest Darkoh, co-founder of the BroadReach Group and board director of the Schwab Foundation for Social ...
News
1 year ago

More than half of all South Africans have access to 5G

Research shows mobile operators are racing to upgrade networks
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: DeepSeek — from stock trader to AI player

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day writer Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
IMF urges SA to cut the red tape to boost growth ...
Economy
2.
Metros a drag on SA growth, study says
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: First PMIs of 2025, and ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Key market and economic trends that ...
Economy
5.
Manufacturing activity declines for third ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.