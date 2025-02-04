Debt index shows 42% plunge in consumer purchasing power
Nominal incomes have increased by 2% over the past eight years, while cumulative inflation of 44% has eroded real incomes, says DebtBusters
04 February 2025 - 14:29
SA consumers are grappling with reduced purchasing power as they navigate financial pressures.
According to DebtBusters’ fourth-quarter 2024 debt index, consumers who sought debt counselling in the fourth quarter had, on average, 42% less purchasing power than they did in 2016, and higher debt service burden...
