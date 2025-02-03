Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Trump tariffs and the global economic week ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets

03 February 2025 - 19:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The strong US dollar and higher-than-expected interest rates pose risks for emerging economies with substantial US dollar debt obligations, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
The strong US dollar and higher-than-expected interest rates pose risks for emerging economies with substantial US dollar debt obligations, says the writer. Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV caught up with Scope Markets chief market analyst Joshua Mahony for a closer look at the economic week ahead.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | Key market and economic trends that ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: First PMIs of 2025, and ...
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank sticks with caution-first approach ...
Economy
4.
Farmers plant more, but rain critical to prevent ...
Economy
5.
Trade surplus narrows in December, but 2024 ends ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.