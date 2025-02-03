Metros a drag on SA growth, study says
Deteriorating governance of major cities deserves special attention, says new study by one of the world’s top academic publishers
03 February 2025 - 05:00
In a new study that makes a strong case for urgent local government reform, one of the world’s top academic publishers has put the spotlight on the chokehold that poor governance, financial mismanagement and infrastructure decay in SA’s metros have on economic growth.
Taylor & Francis, which publishes speciality research spanning social sciences, science and technology, engineering and medicine, said in a research note by Ivan Turok and Justin Visagie that while cities should be employment powerhouses, they were instead dragging down the national economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.