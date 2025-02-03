Economy

Manufacturing activity declines for third consecutive month

Although Absa PMI readings show some signs of recovery, the overall picture remains challenging

03 February 2025 - 12:03
by Jana Marx

SA’s manufacturing sector began 2025 on a weak footing with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) falling by 0.9 points to 45.3 in January, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) reported on Monday.

This marks the third consecutive month of contraction and the lowest level since August 2024 reinforcing concerns over the sector’s sluggish recovery...

