Manufacturing activity declines for third consecutive month
Although Absa PMI readings show some signs of recovery, the overall picture remains challenging
03 February 2025 - 12:03
SA’s manufacturing sector began 2025 on a weak footing with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) falling by 0.9 points to 45.3 in January, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) reported on Monday.
This marks the third consecutive month of contraction and the lowest level since August 2024 reinforcing concerns over the sector’s sluggish recovery...
