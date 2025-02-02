Trade surplus narrows in December, but 2024 ends on a strong note
Exports were 3.3% lower while imports declined 1.3% on a year-on-year basis
02 February 2025 - 19:32
SA's trade surplus narrowed sharply in December coming in at R15.5bn, well below market expectations and nearly halving from the R34bn recorded in November, SA Revenue Service (Sars) data revealed on Friday.
The December surplus was attributable to exports of R160bn and imports of R144.6bn, inclusive of trade with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Namibia...
