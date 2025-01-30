Anxiety about the Trump administration’s new policies on trade and foreign policy has risen, analyst says
Despite money thrown at a black-led wave of industrialisation, deindustrialisation is speeding up
Eskom hike less than half of what it asked for
Party says change of fortunes at eThekwini under leadership of Cyril Xaba shows strategy’s success
Big Blue's backing cements its reputation as a top financier of corporate deals in Africa
Bank signals hawkish stance despite easing inflation pressures
UN report says Rwanda benefits economically from the illicit trade of minerals flowing from M23 rebels
Exciting attacker sidelined with knee injury, leaving coach with selection headache
The Bathurst 12 hour will play host to the global reveal of the racier, more powerful wagon this weekend
Altron’s latest Fintech Household Resilience Index shows that South Africans are struggling financially. Business Day TV sat down with independent analyst Roelof Botha to find out why.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why are SA’s households struggling financially?
Business Day TV speaks with independent analyst Roelof Botha
