WATCH: Why are SA’s households struggling financially?

Business Day TV speaks with independent analyst Roelof Botha

30 January 2025 - 20:03
by Business Day TV
The review notes that households’ debt service costs seem to have passed their peak. Picture: 123RF
Altron’s latest Fintech Household Resilience Index shows that South Africans are struggling financially. Business Day TV sat down with independent analyst Roelof Botha to find out why.

