WATCH: Economists weigh in on the latest Reserve Bank rate cut

Business Day TV speaks to Maarten Ackerman and Annabel Bishop, chief economists at Citadel and Investec, respectively

30 January 2025 - 20:09
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Business Day TV sat down with Maarten Ackerman, Citadel Investment Services’ chief economist, and his counterpart at Investec, Annabel Bishop, to discuss the implications of the Reserve Bank’s 25 basis point reduction in the repo rate.

