Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Business Day TV sat down with Maarten Ackerman, Citadel Investment Services’ chief economist, and his counterpart at Investec, Annabel Bishop, to discuss the implications of the Reserve Bank’s 25 basis point reduction in the repo rate.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Economists weigh in on the latest Reserve Bank rate cut
Business Day TV speaks to Maarten Ackerman and Annabel Bishop, chief economists at Citadel and Investec, respectively
Business Day TV sat down with Maarten Ackerman, Citadel Investment Services’ chief economist, and his counterpart at Investec, Annabel Bishop, to discuss the implications of the Reserve Bank’s 25 basis point reduction in the repo rate.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.