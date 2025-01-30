Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Africa’s energy sector needs much more private sector investment

Business Day TV talks to Sarvesh Suri, International Finance Corporation’s director for infrastructure and natural resources

30 January 2025 - 20:05
Picture: 123RF/NATEEMEE
Picture: 123RF/NATEEMEE

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has emphasised the role of private sector investment in transforming Africa’s energy market. To gain deeper insights, Business Day TV spoke to Sarvesh Suri, IFC’s director for infrastructure & natural resources, about the key factors needed to drive increased private sector investment in Africa’s energy sector.

