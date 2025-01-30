Reserve Bank sticks with caution-first approach to rate cut
Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points citing easing inflation
30 January 2025 - 15:09
UPDATED 30 January 2025 - 23:19
The Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) citing easing inflation but maintained a hawkish stance amid heightened global uncertainty over US monetary policy. The decision was split, with two of the six monetary policy committee (MPC) members voting for an unchanged rate.
The decision aligns with expectations that the Bank would take a cautious approach as it assessed external threats and potential inflationary pressures. While its decision marks a continued adjustment, the MPC signalled it remained vigilant...
