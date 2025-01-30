Producer prices return to inflationary territory
Producer price index (PPI) expanded 0.7% year on year in December
30 January 2025 - 13:54
After falling in October and November, SA’s producer prices returned to inflationary territory last month increasing 0.7% year on year according to Stats SA's producer price index (PPI).
This follows a 0.1% PPI contraction in November and a 0.7% contraction in October with December's higher headline reading being primarily driven by a 4.2% increase in food, beverages and tobacco products prices...
