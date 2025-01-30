PODCAST | Key market and economic trends that will shape 2025
PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask on how to navigate uncertainties and position your investments for growth and stability in the year ahead
As we look ahead to 2025, it’s crucial for investors to understand the key market and economic trends that will shape the year.
In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explores the outlook for global markets, focusing on key factors such as cash rates, bond performance, property recovery, and the shifting dynamics of international equities.
He also examines the economic landscape in major regions, including SA, the US, China and Europe, identifying opportunities, challenges and risks.
Against this backdrop, Pask offers strategic advice for navigating market uncertainties, providing insights on how to position your investments for growth and stability in the year ahead.
Listen now:
