Economy

PODCAST | Key market and economic trends that will shape 2025

PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask on how to navigate uncertainties and position your investments for growth and stability in the year ahead

30 January 2025 - 08:59
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
PSG 123RF/vrvirus
PSG 123RF/vrvirus

As we look ahead to 2025, it’s crucial for investors to understand the key market and economic trends that will shape the year. 

In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explores the outlook for global markets, focusing on key factors such as cash rates, bond performance, property recovery, and the shifting dynamics of international equities.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

He also examines the economic landscape in major regions, including SA, the US, China and Europe, identifying opportunities, challenges and risks.

Against this backdrop, Pask offers strategic advice for navigating market uncertainties, providing insights on how to position your investments for growth and stability in the year ahead.

Listen now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | A closer look at the US: economic, political and market outlook

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask looks ahead to the US economy’s expected performance under Trump
Markets
1 month ago

PODCAST | 2024 investment landscape reviewed

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask highlights surprises, good choices and what to expect from the rest of 2024
Markets
2 months ago

PODCAST | Debunking myths: flawed beliefs in the local, offshore and currency markets

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask clears up common misconceptions that can impact investment decisions
Economy
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank’s MPC expected ...
Economy
2.
Business opposition to Transformation Fund grows
Economy
3.
GDP growth looking bright in 2025
Economy
4.
Rail green shoots emerge as coal exports lift for ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Rate cut set to transform commercial ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.