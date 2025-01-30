Farmers plant more, but rain critical to prevent crop losses
Crop estimates committee to release revised planted area and first production estimates at month-end
30 January 2025 - 05:00
The latest planted area data shows a slight improvement over the previous season, but agriculture is not out of the woods yet, warn economists.
Marguerite Pienaar, agricultural economist at Grain SA, cautioned that some regions in the country desperately needed follow-up rains within the next week or two to prevent crop losses...
