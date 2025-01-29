Tourism sector revenue surges beyond pre-pandemic levels
Travellers from Central and South America grew 60.4% year on year, buoyed by arrivals from Brazil, which increased 94.2%
29 January 2025 - 13:38
Hotels and other tourist accommodations made more money in November compared to the same month in 2023. Their income grew by 12.1%.
The latest data from Stats SA shows tourism is bouncing back strongly after being hard hit by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions with income now exceeding pre-pandemic levels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.