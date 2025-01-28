Business opposition to Transformation Fund grows
Association of SA Chambers says fund amounts to a form of double taxation
28 January 2025 - 05:00
An association of chambers of commerce has voiced strong opposition to the R100bn Transformation Fund proposed by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau.
The fund aims to raise R100bn by 2029 through the use of broad-based BEE codes of good practice and the public interest conditions imposed by the Competition Commission on mergers & acquisitions. It will be administered by a special purpose vehicle of the National Empowerment Fund. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.