Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The anticipated 25 basis point rate cut from the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to transform SA’s commercial property sector. Business Day unpacked why that’s the case with the CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate, John Jack.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rate cut set to transform commercial property sector
Business Day TV speaks to John Jack, CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate
The anticipated 25 basis point rate cut from the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to transform SA’s commercial property sector. Business Day unpacked why that’s the case with the CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate, John Jack.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.