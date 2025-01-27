Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rate cut set to transform commercial property sector

Business Day TV speaks to John Jack, CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate

27 January 2025 - 20:03
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The anticipated 25 basis point rate cut from the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to transform SA’s commercial property sector. Business Day unpacked why that’s the case with the CEO of Galetti Corporate Real Estate, John Jack.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank’s MPC expected ...
Economy
2.
Business opposition to Transformation Fund grows
Economy
3.
GDP growth looking bright in 2025
Economy
4.
Rail green shoots emerge as coal exports lift for ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Rate cut set to transform commercial ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.