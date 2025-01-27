GDP growth looking bright in 2025
While the figure for 2024 is projected to remain modest, economists are optimistic about this year
27 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s economic outlook has brightened, with milestones igniting hopes of stability and growth, paving the way for an optimistic 2025, economists say.
Eskom’s more stable power supply and Transnet’s efforts to enhance transport logistics were expected to drive higher business confidence and investment. This provided a GDP backdrop that is more favourable than it has been in years, said Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual...
