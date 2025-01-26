Rail green shoots emerge as coal exports lift for first time in nearly a decade
Richards Bay Coal Terminal performance in 2024 marks a stunning reversal in fortunes from 2023
26 January 2025 - 20:03
SA’s coal exports surged by double digits in 2024 — the first time in more than five years that exports are on an upward trajectory.
This comes as efforts to fire-up the country’s embattled logistics sector show early signs of progress after an extended period of rail underperformance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.