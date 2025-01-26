ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank’s MPC expected to cut repo rate to 7.5%
Economists differ on long-term prospects for further interest rate cuts
26 January 2025 - 19:48
Economists expect a 25 basis point (bps) cut in the repo rate, taking it to 7.5% this week, but they differ on when the next cut is likely to occur.
This is as the SA Reserve Bank takes centre stage with its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.