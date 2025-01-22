Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and energy policies are expected to affect global economic growth and energy demand
World community must return to the two-state solution to establish a durable ceasefire between Israel and Gaza
Whitefield speaks to West End and Broadway theatre producer Colin Ingram
The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
Secunda operations experienced ongoing coal quality complications, which affected gasifier and equipment availability
SA Poultry Association says stringent biosecurity protocols have hampered its attempts to vaccinate
Move amounts to expropriating private sector’s enterprise & supplier development initiatives
The charity and other US funders will cover US financial obligations to the UN climate framework
We need to know who stood to benefit or if there was any wrongdoing in the process, says provincial president
The V&A Waterfront has big plans to welcome more of the world’s superyachts — to the benefit of both international travellers and the local economy
SA’s annual consumer inflation ticked up slightly in December, coming in at 3%, amid persistent pressures from housing and food costs. Business Day TV unpacked the print as well as the outlook for inflation with PwC SA chief economist, Lullu Krugel.
WATCH: Consumer inflation rises slightly to 3% in December
Business Day TV speaks with Lullu Krugel, PwC SA’s chief economist
