WATCH: Consumer inflation rises slightly to 3% in December

22 January 2025 - 19:14
Picture: REUTERS
SA’s annual consumer inflation ticked up slightly in December, coming in at 3%, amid persistent pressures from housing and food costs. Business Day TV unpacked the print as well as the outlook for inflation with PwC SA chief economist, Lullu Krugel.

