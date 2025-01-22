Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: AI to dominate World Economic Forum agenda

Business Day TV speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx

22 January 2025 - 19:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A logo of the World Economic Forum is seen inside the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
A logo of the World Economic Forum is seen inside the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the dangers of rapidly advancing systems are set to headline discussions during this year’s World Economic Forum, as world leaders grapple with its transformative impact on jobs, economies and societies. Business Day TV spoke to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
December inflation points to further rate cut
Economy
2.
Retail sales surge for second straight month
Economy
3.
Mining output shrinks in November
Economy
4.
Kganyago warns Trump policies could dent SA’s ...
Economy
5.
Debt rule could give SA credibility but needs ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.