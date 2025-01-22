A logo of the World Economic Forum is seen inside the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the dangers of rapidly advancing systems are set to headline discussions during this year’s World Economic Forum, as world leaders grapple with its transformative impact on jobs, economies and societies. Business Day TV spoke to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: AI to dominate World Economic Forum agenda
Business Day TV speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx
