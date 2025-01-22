Retail sales surge for second straight month
Black Friday specials and two-pot pension withdrawal system boost November reading
22 January 2025 - 14:32
UPDATED 22 January 2025 - 18:43
Retail sales surged in November, boosted by Black Friday specials and the “two pot” pension withdrawal scheme, despite economic uncertainties.
Measured in real terms, retail sales rose 7.7%, adding to a revised 6.2% jump in October, Stats SA said on Wednesday...
