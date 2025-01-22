December inflation points to further rate cut
CPI remains at the floor of the Reserve Bank’s target range despite mild increase from November
22 January 2025 - 10:46
UPDATED 22 January 2025 - 17:32
Consumer inflation accelerated slightly to an annual rate of 3% in December from 2.9% a month earlier, reinforcing expectations of a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting next week.
Month-on-month inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) accelerated by 0.1%, reflecting mild upward pressure in the final month of the year...
