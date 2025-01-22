Debt rule could give SA credibility but needs political buy-in, says BER
Bureau for Economic Research recommends steps and rules to stabilise public debt, leading to the introduction of legislated debt anchor
A fiscal rule could improve the sustainability and credibility of SA’s public finances and provide positive signals, but such rules are not a silver bullet, and sufficient political buy-in and an appropriate design would be required for it to succeed, says the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
In a new report, released a month before finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables the budget on February 19, the Stellenbosch-based BER supports the new fiscal rule that the Treasury proposed at last February’s budget. But it recommends a sequence of steps and operational rules to get SA to the point at which it stabilises the public debt and can introduce a suitable, legislated debt anchor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.