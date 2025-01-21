Economy

WATCH: SA can drive African growth via G20

Business Day TV speaks to Luvuyo Masinda, CEO at Standard Bank CIB

21 January 2025 - 20:31
A logo of the World Economic Forum inside the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/Yves Herman
A logo of the World Economic Forum inside the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/Yves Herman

SA is getting more than its usual the attention at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, thanks to having assumed the G20 presidency. That key role enables the country to shape discussions on trade, climate change, and sustainability and infrastructure development, which is crucial for economic growth in Africa. Business Day TV speaks to Luvuyo Masinda, CEO at Standard Bank CIB, for more insight.

