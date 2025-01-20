World’s leading banks positive on SA’s G20 presidency and economy
G20 presidency ‘can help tackle issues hindering investor appetite’
20 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s Group of 20 (G20) presidency will bring a stronger focus to tackling the structural issues that hinder investor appetite for emerging markets and developing economies at a time mobilising private investment for these economies has never been more critical or more challenging, says a Washington-based forum of the world’s leading commercial banks.
The report, from the Institute of International Finance, cites “US exceptionalism”, geopolitical tensions and record debt levels as factors that will make it tough for poorer countries to attract the investment they need...
