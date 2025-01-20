Godongwana at Davos: ‘SA’s focus on reforms, not ratings’
Minister says “give or take two years” when asked how long it could take SA to regain an investment-grade rating
20 January 2025 - 18:38
Davos — SA is focusing on implementing growth-enhancing reforms, not regaining its investment-grade credit rating, which could take two years or more, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Monday.
The three big credit ratings agencies have SA in subinvestment grade or “junk” status...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.