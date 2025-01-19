ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation, Davos and Trump’s grand entrance
Ramaphosa to address the WEF annual meeting and Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US president
19 January 2025 - 18:15
It’s a busy week on SA’s economic calendar, with critical data on inflation, mining and retail set to provide insights into the economy’s trajectory.
Markets will also be keeping a close eye on global developments, including Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president and the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos...
