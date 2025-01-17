State dangles R200bn for infrastructure overhaul
Public works projects to be launched in four municipalities to ‘showcase’ government’s ability to complete projects on time and within budget
SA plans to trawl its coffers for R200bn to fund public works projects, public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says, hoping to demonstrate the government’s ability to deliver returns to the private sector to chip in with five times as much to revamp transport, water and logistics systems.
“The plan we presented is a fundamentally new shift in policy and co-ordination. We want Infrastructure SA (ISA) to be used not only as a catalyst for closing the infrastructure investment gap but also co-ordinate public and private sector efforts on big infrastructure projects,” Macpherson told Business Day...
