SA looks to WEF to boost investment amid economic challenges
Enoch Godongwana says government can highlight its efforts towards technological innovation and sustainable growth at the forum
16 January 2025 - 11:28
As SA prepares for the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the government plans to use the event to strengthen its global influence and attract much-needed investment.
Speaking to journalists in Sandton on Thursday, Godongwana said the WEF, themed “Collaboration in the Intelligent Age”, provided an opportunity for the government to highlight its efforts towards inclusive technological innovation and sustainable economic growth. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.