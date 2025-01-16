Amsa plant closure could cost 16,000 automotive components jobs
Loss of long steel production will reduce vehicle exports and ruin plans to localise the industry, says Naacam
16 January 2025 - 17:58
The loss of long steel production at ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) Newcastle plant could cost up to 16,000 jobs in the local automotive components industry, slash vehicle exports and wreck plans to localise the industry.
That was the stark warning on Thursday from Renai Moothilal, CEO of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam)...
