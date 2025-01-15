Joburg joins the house price recovery wave
What began in the Western Cape is now spreading to Gauteng’s three major metropolitan areas, signalling a broader market rebound
15 January 2025 - 05:00
The housing market is showing steady momentum in SA, with both prices and sales activity improving across the country.
The recovery that initially began in the Western Cape is now spreading to Gauteng’s three major metropolitan areas, signalling a wider market rebound and a more optimistic outlook for the housing sector. According to the latest Stats SA residential property index, the Johannesburg metro’s house price inflation returned to growth in August, for the first time since early 2023...
