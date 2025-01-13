Economy

WATCH: Moody’s turns positive on Sub-Saharan Africa

Business Day TV talks to Ridle Markus, regional macroeconomist at Absa CIB

13 January 2025 - 19:15
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth is expected to improve to an average of 4.2% this year from about 3.8% in 2024, according to Moody’s Ratings. It raised the region’s outlook to stable from negative, saying fiscal consolidation efforts would help reduce debt. Business Day TV spoke to Ridle Markus, regional macroeconomist at Absa CIB, for more insight.

