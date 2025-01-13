Competition Commission calls for overhaul of fresh produce sector
13 January 2025 - 21:20
UPDATED 13 January 2025 - 23:20
The Competition Commission has called for a fundamental reset of SA’s fresh produce value chain, pointing fingers at a wide range of issues including obfuscating pricing practices, and triggering a defensive reaction from industry players.
The commission’s report, released on Monday, almost two years after the inquiry was launched, uncovered “significant barriers to competition”, including poor infrastructure, regulatory obstacles, anticompetitive behaviour by some market agents, and soaring input costs...
