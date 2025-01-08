SA set for modest growth amid Trump factor
Local policy reforms and monetary easing offer hope as world braces for US president-elect’s return
08 January 2025 - 05:00
The local economy is set for modest growth amid concerns about the likely effects of incoming US President Donald Trump on global trade, according to economists.
This optimistic outlook sets the tone for the year, emphasising SA’s potential to outpace its 2024 economic performance despite big domestic and international challenges...
