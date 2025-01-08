New vehicle sales continued strong rally in December
However, that was not enough for full-year sales to overtake those of 2023
08 January 2025 - 11:45
The 2024 new-vehicle market continued its late-year rally in December but not enough for full-year sales to overtake 2023.
Figures released on Wednesday by vehicle manufacturers and importers association Naamsa show that 41,273 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month...
