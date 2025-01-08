Manufacturing activity declines for second consecutive month
PMI remains in contractionary territory, reflecting the challenging environment manufacturers faced at the end of last year
08 January 2025 - 12:58
Manufacturing activity declined in December, with the seasonally adjusted purchasing managers index (PMI) falling by 1.9 points to 46.2, the Absa survey showed on Wednesday.
This marked the second consecutive decline, keeping the index firmly in contractionary territory and reflecting the challenging economic environment manufacturers faced at the end of last year...
