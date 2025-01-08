IMF says Reserve Bank is a model of transparency but must do more
Bank should provide ‘more information on dissenting MPC votes’
08 January 2025 - 05:00
The IMF has urged the SA Reserve Bank to say more about the dissenting votes within the monetary policy committee (MPC) on interest rate decisions.
It also wants the Bank to provide more clarity on who is responsible for any changes to the inflation target, saying more transparency would be good for monetary policy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.