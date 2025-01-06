Fix local government to drive growth and investment, BER urges
New report says political interference must be reduced and national government needs clearer powers to intervene
06 January 2025 - 05:00
Curb political interference in municipal management and give the national government clearer powers to intervene in failing municipalities to ensure they can deliver services and support economic revival.
These are among the recommendations of a new Bureau for Economic Research (BER) report, which argues that failure to improve municipal outcomes will mute the effect of the government’s broader structural reforms to boost economic growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.